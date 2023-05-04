4 homeless after fire guts Bee Hive house

Four persons are now homeless after fire last evening gutted a house at Lot 325 Bee Hive North Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Guyana Fire Service said it received the distress call at around 19:02hrs and a water tender from the Melanie Fire Station responded.

Despite their best efforts, the two-storey wooden and concrete building was completely destroyed by the flames.

The building was owned by 46-year-old Shawn Mabramootoo, who occupied it with his family of three.

According to the Fire Service, the fire started after naked flames from an unknown source ruptured an LPG gas line, which caused the gas cylinder to explode and spread to nearby combustible materials.

Meanwhile, two houses situated on the southern side of the building were affected by radiated heat, resulting in two walls and a quantity of PVC guttering being slightly damaged.

