Two more COVID-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died on Saturday.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 153.

These latest fatalities are two men, an 81 -year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) and a 55-year-old from Region One (Barima- Waini). These persons died while receiving care at medical facilities.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.12), which are in effect until December 31, 2020. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.