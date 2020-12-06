Guyana records 28 new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-eight new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health today.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 5665.

However, only 753 of these cases are currently active. These include four persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 749 in isolation.

There are also 29 persons in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 153 following the deaths of two males – an 81-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) and a 55-year-old from Region One (Barima- Waini) – both of whom died on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some 4,759 persons have since recovered from the life-threatening virus in Guyana.

See below for the full COVID-19 Dashboard