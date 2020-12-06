Remembering the life of pioneering businessman Madho Beepat

By Lakhram Bhagirat

Madho Beepat was one of Guyana’s pioneering businessmen, breaking barriers and pushing boundaries. The name Beepat has become synonymous with innovation and quality and has been around for decades – so much so that it is now a household name.

He took his last breath on November 27, 2020.

The journey of Beepat from Rotterdam on the West Coast of Demerara to Regent Street in the heart of the city is one that is worthy of recognition. It showcases the value of hard work, determination, and most of all, perseverance.

Going back in time to Rotterdam, his parents, Beepat and Jasodra, were living a simple life when they were blessed with him. They were not rich people, but they were also not impoverished. They were able to take care of their children through hard work.

The elder Beepat was a farmer and always ensured that his children got what they needed. However, luxury was not on the cards. Madho Beepat, in a previous interview with Guyana Times, had recounted that because money was unavailable to purchase specialised shoes which he needed, since one foot was bigger than the other, he only got his first pair at 13 years of age.

The village of Rotterdam was very quiet, and Beepat was raised to respect authority and his elders. He also was raised to work hard and to give his best to every task.

He always wanted to make it big, so he always ensured that he worked to the best of his abilities while pushing every personal boundary.

The young Beepat attended the Central High School, located in the capital city, which was one of the prestigious institutions in the country at that time. Owing to the distance between Rotterdam and Georgetown, a decision was taken to have him stay with relatives in the city. He eventually ended up with his uncle Bhaichandeen, the founder of Bhaichandeen’s General Store.

Beepat returned home on weekends to spend time with his family. At the end of his secondary education, Beepat did not pass his school-leaving exams – the Junior Cambridge Examinations – because he failed English Language. He had recounted that back in those days one failed subject meant the entire examination had been failed as opposed to today.

Nevertheless, he left school and took up a job with his uncle as a salesman, toiling in the position for five years. All throughout that time, he had his eyes set on bigger things and saved his earnings to pursue the dream of becoming a businessman.

By November 1953, Beepat had accumulated enough money to venture out on his own. He decided that the time was ripe for him to take the risk and start a business; he started his one-man operation in the La Penitence Market and began selling haberdasheries.

The operation was challenging and there were many days of trial and effort, but he never felt downtrodden. He persevered and worked even harder to ensure that his business did not flop. Over the years, he developed his business acumen and when the opportunity presented itself for him to change locations, he grabbed it.

He moved his operation to Regent Street – which is today one of the busiest commercial districts in the country. However, at that time, it was underdeveloped and Beepat was one of the first businessmen to trade there.

He first rented a two-storey building at Lot 95 Regent Street and as his business grew, he bought the property and went on to acquire even more land on Regent Street.

After the abolishment of the licensing requirement for the importation of goods, Beepat’s business began to spiral upwards. He began importing goods from various countries and played an instrumental role in making Regent Street the commercial hub it is today. His business was incorporated in 1977.

In 1979, Beepat, being the pioneer he was, set his sights on another venture in the Caribbean. In St Lucia, he established a garment and window factory, which proved to be highly successful, and subsequently, factories were also established in Grenada and Barbados.

He then returned to Guyana, and about 15 years ago, he established a window factory at Eccles on the East Bank of Demerara. Today, it is one of the leading window factories, providing quality and innovative designs at an affordable cost.

Memories of a hardworking father

Beepat was a hero to his children. He was the embodiment of a hard worker and a true fighter. Reflecting on memories of his father, Roy Beepat – Chairman of the Giftland Group – said his father was the hardest working person he knew.

“My father persevered. He always ensured that we followed through (with everything we decided to focus on) and know your worth and what you say is what you do. Even if you make a bad deal, you have to stick through with it. My father was one of the hardest workers I knew,” he said.

He recounted that when his father had moved in the 50s to Regent Street, which was then occupied by Europeans, Syrians, Lebanese and Chinese, they refused to sell him goods. He then met an Englishman through a Confirming House and got the opportunity to purchase goods and from there, he started to break into the market.

When asked about his father’s final days, Roy Beepat said: “In his last days leading up to his death – he was always very healthy and four months ago, he started coughing up blood, which was unusual, because my father led a very, very healthy lifestyle. So, suddenly he started coughing up blood and the doctors here couldn’t do anything, so we flew him to Florida and when we got the diagnosis, they discovered he had cancer in his left lung.

“The thing is we don’t have cancer in the family and we suspect it may be some dust or something that he was exposed to somewhere that made him ill. The last three months were very hard for him, because he couldn’t eat. He went through chemotherapy, radiation and for an 89-year-old body, that’s hard. The fact that he lasted three months when he had it is a testimony to the resilience and the strength of the man that was able to fight it. He fought to the bitter end.”