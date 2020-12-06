Youth trio creates “Heart Through Art” to highlight work of local artists

By Lakhram Bhagirat
The art scene in Guyana has been constantly evolving but no matter how much it evolves it seems as though there are very little avenues for artists to display their work. It is true that the Castellani House would have exhibitions and from time to time, organisations and groups would have exhibitions highlighting work, but that leaves much to be desired, especially for young up and coming artists.
What Guyana needs is much more support for the art world because the fact is, we have a lot of talented persons living here. If we cannot provide them with the avenues to showcase their work and embed their names in the fabric of our country’s history, they will move to greener pastures.
Being in the art world themselves and recognising the need for more emphasis to be placed on showcasing their work and the work of their fellow artists, led three students of School of the Nations to create the “Heart Through Art” initiative.
The initiative was first conceptualised by self-taught artist Vimaldat Bissessar and supported by Kezyah Bolah and Ashley St Aubyn. The objective of the exhibition is to provide more opportunities for artists to showcase their talent to the wider Guyanese society. It also provides an opportunity for the population to interact with the artists to get a feel of their work and the process that goes into creating their masterpieces.
Heart through Art is scheduled for December 11 and 12 at the School of the Nations in Georgetown and a minimal fee of $1000 will be charged to raise funds for students continuing their education at School of the Nations. The students are enrolled in the ABE online programme offered by the school and hail from countries such as Gambia in West Africa, Turkey and Afghanistan refugees.
The goal of the initiative is to reach beyond the single exhibition and charity. The team is aiming to increase society’s value for art and bridge the gap between experienced and upcoming artists.
According to Bissessar, the name has been coined for its support to an inspiring charity being funded by School of the Nations.
“As a young artist, opportunities to exhibit works are rare, but they are always appreciated. This opportunity stood out because it was organised by other young artists and creatives – people who are passionate about the arts and genuine in their endeavours. So, I knew that I wanted to be a part of this. After being in lockdown for so many months, the amount of art I produced started to decline, but once I knew that I would be exhibiting, that changed. It reignited the flame in me and I was able to get back into my usual process of constantly creating art,” Roberto Teekah – one of over twenty local artists showcasing their work – said.
Since early November, Heart Through Art has been having mini sneak peeks of the artwork to be on display as well as live portrait drawing and live painting at the Giftland Mall. Founder of the Giftland Group has welcomed the initiative and given his commitment for further support of the local art fraternity.
“I was pleasantly surprised at the public’s interest. People were very inquisitive and I could sense how eager they were to get out of the house and be entertained in a safe space” Bhola related.