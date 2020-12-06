My love for scented candles led me to start making, selling them – Tunuja Persaud

By Lakhram Bhagirat

The power of scented candles is underrated and very much so. One may not see the tangible benefits of purchasing such an item but when they are exposed to that first experience of the scents wafting through the air, emanating from the essential oils mixed with wax, they are forever changed.

It is almost like saying that scented candles are addicting, but a good addiction.

That very need for scented candles that were not readily available in Guyana led Tunuja Persaud to start first importing them into the country and ultimately producing her own.

Persaud is a young businesswoman with a passion to bring affordable luxury to the Guyanese market through her LIT Beauty & Personal Care brand. The now 25-year-old developed her love for scented candles while she was a student studying Business Management at Miami Dade College in the United States. She is now the holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Administration.

She grew up around business since both of her parents are business owners and throughout her childhood, they would impart their knowledge to her and her siblings. They not only provided her with theoretical knowledge but also had her working alongside them and for Persaud, it is that hands-on experience that encouraged her to make a career in that field.

“I actually first start LIT because of my love for scented candles. Although I was living abroad, every time I returned home for vacation, I realised there were very few places I can find scented candles. Given my parents own a gas station and store, I started to ship scented candles in and sell them through my parents’ store,” she said.

It was from there that the LIT brand somewhat took off and encompassed not only candles but also personal body care items.

She got into the making of candles a few years ago when her sister and brother-in-law gifted her a candle making kit for Christmas. That gave her the push she needed to start practising and eventually creating candles with scents that applied to the demographic.

“I felt like all of my creativity was finally being put to use. All of this happened while I was still studying abroad, so I would make candles at home in Miami and ship them to Guyana – it was a very small-scale operation (juggling school and LIT). I would even find the time to make candles when I came back for vacation in Guyana – this was definitely something I was determined to do.

“I even took over my mother’s kitchen at one point. I moved back home in December 2019 and now a lot has changed. I basically have my little candle studio right at home,” the young entrepreneur stated.

While it may seem as though she had smooth sailing in the starting up of her business, Persaud said there were many hurdles to cross and challenges to overcome. She had to learn the candle making process, market her products and ensure she provided her customers with the best services. The process has taught resilience and how to get up and push forward after failing. Despite that knowledge, she is still learning every day as she delves deeper into operating her business.

The response from the local market has been amazing for her and she noted that it can be very exciting, sometimes overwhelming but overall “the vibes are good.”

“In the next five years, I am not entirely (sure what is going to happen) but I just know I want to be happy doing what I love and keep working on my business.

Everything moves at its own pace and I do not want to rush anything. I rather have things done properly than to fix it after,” Persaud posited.

Right now, Persaud operates her candle store located in Choke Supermarket (the RUBiS Gas Station) in Strathspey on the East Coast of Demerara and also has a small section in the Choke Mini Mart (RUBiS) in La Bonne Intention on the East Coast of Demerara.

She currently has three of her candle lines available in two of Bounty Supermarkets – Kitty and Bourda, Massy Store in Providence and Unique Innovations in Giftland Mall. There are definitely plans for expanding that network in the immediate future.

“One of the main aspects of my candles that I truly love and will continue to do is contribute to Charity. Every now and again I would start a temporary candle line that aims to help raise awareness and donations. I have done this for The Guyana Cancer Foundation, The Sorsha Williams Foundation for Autistic and Special Needs Education, Hauraruni Girl’s Home in Soesdyke and for many local animal rescuers in Guyana,” Persaud told Guyana Times.

Her current candle lines include TheBEAN (contributes to animals in need in Guyana) – Peppermint Candy – Lemon Drop; Expressive Candles – Coffee Break – Pumpkin Spice Latte; Chakra Candles; Milestone; The Golden ArrowHead (Rainforest); Santa’s Helpers (contributes to children’s charity for Christmas) – Gingerbread Man, Nutcracker, Frostee the Snowman.

She also offers customised mini candles and a range of body care items from some of the top brands.

“My advice for any individual (thinking to start a business) and it has always been, research. Knowledge and information are everything – the more you know the better. You teach yourself everything if you have to.”