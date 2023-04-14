Travel fiasco will never occur again – Ramson Jr. as CARIFTA athletes return to hero’s welcome

Guyana’s CARIFTA athletes, who competed in the 50th edition of the games over the past weekend, were treated to a hero’s welcome at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Thursday afternoon, upon their return to the Land of Many Waters.

A cultural presentation and cheers of family, friends and well wishers awaited the Guyanese athletes, coaches and other officials upon their return, after facing several hurdles getting to and returning from the Games in Nassau Bahamas.

In the end, it all paid off as the athletes completed the Games with an 8- medal haul, one more than their collection from 2022.

In praising the athletes for their efforts over the weekend, Sport Minister Charles Ramson jr., touched on the benefit of his Ministry’s engagement with the athletes and how it has paid dividends this time around.

“What I can say as well, is we’ve seen some fruit of the investment that we’ve had from the last CARIFTA Games because many of the athletes who’ve performed well were able to secure scholarships through Government intervention in the United States and many other countries,” Ramson Jr. shared.

The Minister went on to address the travel fiasco that occurred over the past few days, noting that it is not the kind of thing to be proud of.

As such, Ramson reiterated the need for Guyanese athletes to be treated well when travelling to represent the Golden Arrowhead.

The Sport Minister bemoaned, “No one in Guyana could ever be happy about not giving the kind of care and representation and management for our athletes. No one could ever be happy about what transpired there, much less coming from the Government of Guyana.”

“It is very important that when our athletes leave to represent the country, Guyana and Guyanese that they are given the best possible leadership, management and the opportunity to excel.”

“Coming from the Government of Guyana to the people of the country, what I can say surely is that whatever transpired over the last few days that led us to the point of having to intervene in that kind of way, that will never occur again,” Ramson Jr. went on to assure.

Guyana ended their campaign in the Bahamas on Monday with 8 medals; three gold, two silver and three bronze.

