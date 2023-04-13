Guyana pushing for direct flights to Amsterdam through KLM Airlines

The Guyana Government is actively working to expand flight options to Europe, through The Netherlands.

This is according to Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo who told reporters during a press conference today that government is hoping to get KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to operate direct flights between the two countries.

“We’re trying to work with KLM to see if we can get into Amsterdam directly,” he disclosed.

Only last month, British Airways started operating flights from Guyana to London via Barbados.

Meanwhile, Jagdeo explained that while government is engaging and encouraging a large number of international airlines to come here, they still have to undergo a rigorous regulatory process before they can get permission to start operations.

“I think it’s in our best interest to get as many airlines to come here to fly to Guyana, possibly to develop Guyana as a hub for regional travel…if we have greater competition, the fare would come down, we’d have more choices and…we’d also have greater freight capacity…,” Jagdeo explained.

--- ---