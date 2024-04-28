Motorcyclist dies after colliding with tree on Tapakuma Trail, Reg. Two

A young motorcyclist was killed in the wee hours of today after he collided with a tree on the Tapakuma Trail in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is 23-year-old Chris Ramchan of Tapakuma Lake.

The accident occurred at about 01:00h.

According to police reports, Ramchan and his brother were driving separate motorcycles through the Tapakuma Trail when it is alleged that the 23-year-old, who was driving motorcycle #CM 6457 ahead of his brother, collided with a tree and fell onto the trail receiving injuries.

His brother recounted that he was some distance away, and Chris’ motorcycle tail lights were visible ahead but then suddenly disappeared. When he got closer, he noticed his brother lying next to the bike.

The injured young man was picked up and conveyed to the Suddie Public Hospital. However, he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

The body is currently at the Suddie Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

