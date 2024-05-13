Berbice motorcyclist dies after colliding with donkey

Twenty-four-year-old Kumar Atmaram also called ‘Shawn’, a construction worker of Gangaram Village, East Canje Berbice died after he reportedly collided with a donkey on Saturday evening.

Based on reports received the accident occurred at about 21:30h as the young man was heading home after leaving a tire shop in the village. The donkey reportedly ran into the path of the motorcycle thus resulting in a collision.

The injured man was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are underway.

