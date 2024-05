Siblings, Rushelle Leacock and Eddo Leacock were identified as two of the four persons who died in the early morning two-vehicle smash-up at Long Creek Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Monday.

In addition, Uramie Hall, a pensioner and Dwalon Farell, a teacher attached to the New Silver City Secondary School also succumbed to their injuries.

Inews understands that another person, Asheer Grannum is critically injured.

More details to come…

