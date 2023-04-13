Ex-business partner wanted for attempted murder of Linden resident

Police are on the hunt for a man known as “Country” and “Brother” who allegedly wounded a 43-year-old resident of Wismar, Linden during an incident today at Linda’s Shop, Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Dwayne Ward is currently nursing chop wounds to his face and fingers; police say his condition is regarded as “serious but stable”.

The victim told investigators that at around 07:00hrs on the day in question, he was at the shop when the suspect called out to him.

Ward said he ignored the suspect, who is known to him. It was revealed that the victim and suspect previously worked in a partnership but due to a misunderstanding, the arrangement was severed.

Ward said he as he began to walk away from the suspect, he was attacked from behind.

The suspect, who was armed with a cutlass, dealt the man a few chops about his body.

As a result, the man received a gaping wound to his face and his left middle finger. With the assistance of public-spirited persons, the victim was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect is currently in hiding.

