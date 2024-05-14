Prisoner escapes during labour duties at Lusignan training school

Law enforcement officials have launched a manhunt for convicted prisoner, Jose Awad, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara on Tuesday after he was left unsupervised while performing labour duties. According to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the incident occurred at around 13:00hrs as the convicted inmate was labouring at the snackette in the compound of the Cecil Kilkenny Training School.

Awad from Redlock Lima Sand, Essequibo, is serving two years for Break and Enter and Simple Larceny.

The GPS said the prisoner was left unsupervised for a short period of time when he made good his escape. Several search teams are in different area in an effort to recapture the inmate.

The Director of Prisons is appealing to members of the public, relatives, and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of the escapee so that he can be captured and returned to the prison.

An appeal is also made to the escapee to surrender to the police or relevant authority, to avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force.

All information will be treated with a high degree of confidence and also the rights of the escapee will be respected and upheld.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jose Awad is asked to contact the Officer-in-Charge at Lusignan Prison or the nearest police station.

The supervising officer will be placed under close arrest while the prison service and the police force conduct their investigation.

--- ---