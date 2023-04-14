Brothers remanded for murder of Berbice teen

Two brothers have been remanded for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Keon Byass of Dukestown, Corriverton, Berbice.

Rokeel Gordon, 21, a labourer and Zeikeel Gordon, 24, also a labourer both of Dukestown Corriverton, Berbice, today appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh where they were charged with murder.

The duo was not required to plea and they were both was remanded to prison.

The matter was transferred to Springlands Magistrate’s Court for report and disclosure on May 18.

On Easter Monday, Byass standing on the Dukestown Public Road awaiting transportation when the suspects approached on a motorcycle.

Police say they were both armed with a cutlass which they used to chop the victim about his body.

The injured lad was then rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Public Amsterdam.

He succumbed to his injuries the following day.

