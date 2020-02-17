Teen killed in hit and run

A teenager was killed on Friday last following a hit and run accident along the Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Dead in 17-year-old Kwon Trotz, 17, a labourer of Lot 12 Farm Village, E.B.E.

Based on information received, the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck down by an alleged speeding motorcar which fled the scene.

He was picked up and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. While no arrests have been made, the police are looking for silver grey motorcar.

Police are continuing their investigations.