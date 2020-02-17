Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike 

One day after 37-year-old Veyjai Idrogo of Lot 4 Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the De Kenderen Public Road, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Based on information received, the accident occurred at about on Saturday, February 15, 2020 involving motorcar PWW 8179 driven by a 39-year-old resident of Leonora, West Coast Demerara and a motor cycle CJ 4677 driven by the now dead man.

Police stated that on the day in question, Idrogo was travelling along the De Kenderen Public Road and as he was negotiating a turn, he lost control and collided with the motorcar.

As a result of the collision, he sustained injuries was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition where he was treated and referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital but subsequently transferred to the GPHC where he died two hours later.

The driver who passed a breathalyzer test was released on station bail as police continue their investigations.