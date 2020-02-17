Cop flung from ATV after avoiding pothole

…suffers head injuries en route to crime scene

A police constable is now battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after suffering severe head injuries from a fall he received.

The injured policeman is Constable Harris, who is attached to the Bartica Police Station, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Based on reports received, the injured policeman along with another Police Constable were on an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) driven by a Detective Corporal. However, the had been travelling through the Takatu Trail, Mazaruni River, Region Seven, towards a location where they had received reports of a shooting incident.

Reports are that the vehicle was proceeding North along the Takatu Trail, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when the driver swerved to avoid a ‘pothole’.

The unexpected move resulted in Constable Harris being flung off of the ATV and landing on the roadway.

According to the police, Constable Harris received injuries about his body. He was picked up by his colleagues and rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

Upon examination of the injured cop, the doctor immediately admitted the man at the hospital for emergency treatment, but hours later he had to be transferred to the GPHC for advanced medical care.

As a result of the severity of injuries about his body and his head, the Constable was admitted to the ICU at the city hospital.

Up to press time, his condition was unknown.