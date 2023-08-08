Sophia man admits to robbery, jailed for 3 years

A Sophia, Greater Georgetown man who admitted that he committed armed robbery, was jailed on Monday.

Chavez Alves, a 34-year-old self-employed resident of Sophia, ECD, was arrested on August 4 by a rank from the Turkeyen Police Station.

He appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool where he admitted that he robbed Jennifer Goette. The Magistrate sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment.

In addition to Alves, Witman Pollard, a 34-year-old self-employed resident of Lot 827 Cummings Lodge, ECD, was also arrested on August 4 for the offence of Receiving Stolen Articles, contrary to Section 237 (1) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

It is alleged that he collected the stolen items from Alves after he had robbed Goette. He too appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Monday before Magistrate Liverpool, where the charge was read to him but he denied the offence. He was released on $150,000 bail. The case was adjourned to September 19.

--- ---