Health Minister visits 12-year-old survivor of fatal Mahdia school fire

Just two months after the deadly fire at the Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony visited the 12-year-old survivor who is presently receiving attention at the Regional Burn Center at Staten Island University Hospital.

After the May 21 event that took the lives of 20 students, a 12-year-old girl with severe burns to more than 40 per cent of her body was taken to the country’s capital for lifesaving treatment at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The patient was soon after transferred to the United States to receive comprehensive burn care at Northwell Health’s Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH).

“The patient suffered second and third-degree burns to approximately 40 percent of her body,” Director of the Regional Burn Center at SIUH, Dr Michael Cooper explained.

“Her injuries required extensive skin graft surgeries, 24/7 pain management, physical therapy and counseling.”

Minister Anthony visited with the patient and her care team to discuss her ongoing treatment and prognosis. In addition to Dr. Cooper, the minister spoke to Vice President of Northwell Health’s Center for Global Health Dr. Eric Cioe Peña, and Associate Director of the Regional Burn Center at SIUH, Dr Kimlyn Long.

“To see her smile is emotional. The physical recovery is the first part, but the psychological recovery is so important and can be even harder with emotional scars,” Dr. Peña related.

“This child’s recovery is a sign of hope for Guyana and, God willing, will help the healing process for the country.”

Burns can be very complex injuries that require a slow healing process. The patient has begun to walk about 10 to 15 feet, but doctors would like to get her to around 40 before discharging her home, which will likely be in a few weeks. In preparation for returning to Guyana, the team discussed the next steps in the transition of care and their commitment to making the integration as seamless as possible between the two institutions.

“We had a national tragedy, but I was glad to see her today. When she left Guyana, she was unconscious, and today she is smiling. Over the last couple of weeks, she has made significant progress,” Minister Anthony stated while adding, “I am grateful to the staff at Northwell for the care, experience, and expertise they have put in to make sure she is getting the best outcome. We’re excited to bring her home.”

