Record 77 horses on board for Sunday’s Guyana Cup

Over $30 million in cash and prizes will be up for grabs this Sunday, August 13, when the 15th edition of the renowned Guyana Cup horse race meet races off at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

In what is expected to be a day filled with the best of Guyana’s race horses on display, this year’s event will be a 10-race card, featuring horses from Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States of America and for the first time, Brazil.

A record 77 horses will gallop around the track throughout the day at Rising Sun Village, Berbice – the most in the event’s recent history.

During the auspicious post drawing on Sunday at Palm Court, Main Street, Georgetown, Horse Owners’ Association’s Dennis Deeroop spoke of the growth of the Guyana Cup brand.

“The Guyana Cup is the biggest horse race event in Guyana. By now, the Guyana Cup race has become a household name, not only in Guyana, but around the racing circle. A lot of Guyanese, you know, following overseas what’s happening in Guyana,” Deeroop stated.

Meanwhile, Banks DIH returns for another year as the event’s title sponsor and more importantly, sponsoring the coveted ‘Guyana Cup’ race.

“We know that based on what we’ve heard and what we’ve seen so far, it’s going to be an exceptional display of skills’ talent and entertainment. For Banks DIH Limited, as one of the largest manufacturing companies, we really are committed to forging partnerships and ensuring that we offer quality products wherever we go and for the people of Guyana. And so, we’re excited to be part of this event,” Banks DIH’s Sonya Forrester shared with those gathered on Sunday.

Forrester went on to state, “Banks DIH has a strong emphasis on events such as these and we continue to support them because they make a positive impact on the community.”

For the feature races on Sunday, the Junior Sammy Sprint Classic will be run over 5.5 furlongs (1100 metres) and see U Can’t Handle This of the Ryan Pereira stable being drawn in Stall 1, Hecho Con Amor of Slingerz Racing Stables in Stall 2, Glories Business of Big G Racing Stable in Stall 3, Converter of Slingerz Racing Stable in Stall 4, Early Bird of Jumbo Jet Racing Stables in Stall 5, Nice Company of Mahaicony Racing Stable in Stall 6 and Simply Royal Racing Stable’s Creemore in Stall 7. That race will have a purse of US$13,454 or G$2,906, 250.

The Associated Construction Derby Stakes boasts a purse of US$26, 909 or G$5, 812, 500 and will see seven horses in competition.

Stuart Gonsalves’s Haley will race out of Stall 1, Jagdeo Racing Stables’ Renaissance Man and Red Ruby will race out of Stalls 2 and 3 respectively, Colwin Adams’ El Dorado Queen will race out of Stall 4, Bronson Cheefoon’s Rachel out of Stall 5, J Narace and Jumbo Jet Racing Stables’ Firecracker will operate out of Stall 6, while Jumbo Jet Racing Stables’ Scandal bolts out of Stall 7.

The most anticipated event on the card will be the Banks Beer Guyana Cup, with a purse of G$9,687,500 or US$44,850. The first stall will be occupied by Slingerz Racing Stables’ El Tarzan, while Jessica’s Pride of Night Eyes Racing Stable gallops from Stall 2. Defending champion and the horse to beat, Alado of Master Z Racing Stable will race out of Stall 3, and Our Stuie of Jagdeo Racing Stable out of Stall 4. Stall 5 will house Queen Domina of Slingerz Racing Stables; Stall 6, Wild Texas Tom of Jagdeo Racing Stable; Stall 7, John Bull of Slingerz Racing Stables and Stall 8 Easy Time of Master Z Racing Stable. Deleep Esreepersaud’s Bossalina will race out of Stall 9 while Master Z Racing Stable’s Everesting operates out of Stall 10. The Banks Beer Guyana Cup will run for eight furlongs (1600m).

The race is scheduled to run off at 17:30h.

Races aside, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee has indicated contingency plans are in place for the large crowd that is expected to flood the venue. One of those plans includes a four-lane entrance to the venue and a parking capacity for 2000 vehicles.

The Guyana Cup will be followed by a super concert featuring Dancehall superstars Masika and Teejay out of Jamaica.

