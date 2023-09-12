Some mining operations in Region Seven halted following teen’s death

See full statement from the Ministry of Labour:

𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐍𝐨. 𝟒, 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧.

The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is investigating the workplace fatality that occurred at Ms June Landing, Puruni River, Gold Mining District No. 4, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The incident occurred, around 15:30hrs on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 17-year-old Mr. Anthony Richard and three other workers were working in a mining pit owned by Ms. Lorine Alfred, when the land above them collapsed and fell into the pit where the workers were working.

The workers rushed out of the mining pit but Mr. Richard was trapped, so the workers called for the assistance from other nearby miners. A rescue operation was launched, and using land dredges, the motionless body of Mr. Richard was recovered at 20:30hrs.

Mr. Richard’s body was taken to the Puruni Health Post, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. His body was later examined, and several abrasions on his left leg were observed.

Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Officer, Mr. Naipaul Persaud visited the worksite where the accident occurred and began investigations in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) officials.

Following this, three nearby mining pit operations were issued a ‘Cease Work and Removal Order’ notice following a collaborative inspection to see whether proper mining practices were being followed.

The OSH department intends to conduct follow-up inspections within three weeks to ensure that employers comply with the recommendations provided to establish a safe and healthy working environment.

The Minister extends heartfelt sympathy to the grieving relatives, co-workers and friends of the deceased.

He also takes this opportunity to remind both employers and workers of the importance and need for good safety and health practices in the workplace so that similar incidents/accidents which can result in the loss of lives of loved ones can be avoided.

Investigations are ongoing.

