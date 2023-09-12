25 providers receiving trauma team training to better manage victims

In an effort to effectively manage trauma victims and prevent fatalities, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) resuscitated its trauma team training, after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The training was officially launched on Monday at Project Dawn, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, and will see 25 care providers undergoing the two-day session.

According to the Trauma Coordinator, Dr Tracy Bovell, the institution was able to receive funding from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) paving the way for resumption.

Training will be delivered digitally by the Canadian Network for International Surgery (CNIS).

Dr Bovell noted that the training will be rolled out over the next three years targeting 100 providers and at least 20 instructors.

While delivering brief remarks, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony expressed gratitude to the Canadian Government for continuously supporting Guyana in the venture.

“I am very happy that this training is happening and that you will get the necessary skills to work more effectively with our patients. Very often, a couple of minutes can make a big difference and if we have teams that understand what to do…we can change the dynamics for our patients,” he expressed and encouraged participants to pay keen attention during the training sessions.

He said too, that the training is extremely important, as it pushes personnel to work as a team.

“In our health sector, I have seen too many persons who don’t manage the patient as a team. The patient is not the centre of that care. Different people might be managing different parts of the patient, which is not the ideal thing. So, we need people to work as a team, see the patient and you work for that patient,” the Minister posited.

Dr Anthony also stated that he hopes the programme will be rolled out to regional hospitals countrywide, so professionals there can be able to provide critical healthcare services.

Director of Curriculum Development, Canadian Network for International Surgery, Dr Ronald Lett explained that the programme was digitalised to ensure more productivity.

Director of Medical and Professional Services GPHC, Dr Navindranauth Rambaran, CEO and Manager and Counsellor (Political), CFLI, Dr Caroline Mireault also shared remarks.

