Amir of Qatar arrives in Guyana

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Guyana to meet with President Dr Irfaan Ali.

The visit forms part of a follow-up engagement between the two leaders, following an earlier meeting in May when President Ali was in Qatar.

Some of the topics that will be up for discussion include investment opportunities, technical support in oil and gas, the oil block auction, loans, and the establishment of an embassy in Guyana.

Also in May, Guyana had inaugurated its embassy in Qatar, in a move that President Ali had said would help both countries embark on a journey of enhanced bilateral relations.

Qatar and Guyana established diplomatic relations in 1996.

--- ---