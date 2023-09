Two KFC Guyana customers have won a trip to the Dominican Republic at an all-inclusive resort, where they and their guest will spend three days and two nights.

The promotion, called the “Summer Cooldown N Paradise”, which ended on August 31, gave customers who purchased a bucket meal a chance to win a trip.

At the recent draw at the Vlissengen Road, Georgetown location, the winners’ names were pulled from thousands of entries.

The lucky winners are Nigel Plowell and Yacara Joseph.

