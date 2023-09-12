HRTM Consulting Guyana, Excel Guyana partner to elevate payroll, HR & workforce solutions

HRTM Consulting (Guyana) Inc. and Excel Guyana Inc. have announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionising Human Capital Management (HCM) practices and Business Applications in Guyana.

This collaboration brings together HRTM’s expertise in innovative HCM solutions and Custom Software Development with Excel’s three-decade-long legacy of consulting excellence.

The primary focus of this partnership is to cater to the diverse needs of local and international clients while fostering robust economic growth and development within the country.

Both HRTM and Excel Guyana Inc. are holders of Local Content Certificates, exemplifying their unwavering commitment to the local community.

Emphasising the vital importance of prioritising local employment and human resource development in Guyana, this partnership takes a proactive stance in Guyana’s capacity building.

In the framework of this transformative collaboration, Excel will not only deploy HRTM’s HCM solution internally but also extend it as a service to their clients and strategic partners.

This comprehensive suite of Human Capital Management Software, encompassing Recruiting, Onboarding, Workforce Management, Compensation, and Project Accounting, holds the power to revolutionise organisational HR processes, enrich employee experiences, and drive unmatched operational efficiency.

In return, HRTM Consulting will extend its expertise in Technology and Business Applications to Excel Guyana Inc., supporting Guyanese companies in effectively running and managing their businesses. The combined efforts of both organisations aim to foster business growth, technological advancements, and economic prosperity for local companies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Excel Guyana Inc., an established leader in the region, to revolutionise Human Capital Management and Business Applications in Guyana,” said Carlton Bharrat, CEO at HRTM Consulting Inc – Guyana. “Through this collaboration, we aim to empower organisations with our state-of-the-art HCM and other business solutions while contributing to the development of the local business ecosystem.”

Equally enthusiastic about this partnership, Kris Sammy, CEO at Excel Guyana Inc., remarked, “We have meticulously evaluated numerous international HCM platforms over recent months and are thrilled to have discovered a ‘homegrown’ solution explicitly tailored to Guyana’s taxation codes, complete with all the indispensable features required by local and international companies.”

