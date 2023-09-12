Expo on Artificial Intelligence billed for November 2023

An exhibition on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology Expo is planned for November 24, 2023 under the theme “Democratising AI”.

It will be held at the Marriott Hotel Guyana.

During the launch of the expo, attendees will be able to interact with AI innovations capable of redefining the technology landscape.

According to a statement from SocialRank Media on behalf of the organisers of the event, the expo will be used as a platform to launch the ‘TrueSelph’ AI product, something they said would be “globally applicable” and “redefine the AI landscape’.

“Following the grand unveiling, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind expo experience. The event will transform into an expo-style spectacle, offering attendees a chance to interact with AI innovations at their respective “engagement stations”,” the organisers explained.

The statement also contained a quote from the Founding Director of tech company V75 and the Co-Founder of TrueSelph, Eldon Marks, who explained that that one of the aims of the expo is aimed at ensuring AI is accessible to more people.

“The AI-4D showcase is not just an event, it’s a movement. We are on a mission to ensure that AI becomes a force for good, accessible to all and a catalyst for positive change in Guyana and beyond. TrueSelph, along with the other remarkable AI innovations we’re showcasing, represents the future we’re building together,” Marks was quoted saying.

While the benefits of AI are well documented, so too are its threats, according to President Dr Irfaan Ali, who has noted that legislation and a robust system are needed to withstand these threats.

On Monday, the Head of State addressed a congregation of Seventh Day Adventists, from the South Asian Religions Annual Leadership Development Conference. During his address, he spoke of leadership in the context of the modern world where AI is playing an increasing role.

“I told some very young persons just recently, that when I look at artificial intelligence, AI, and the direction it’s going in, I’m really very sorry for political leaders coming ten years from now,” President Ali said.

“Because it is going to be a completely different world. If you don’t have proper legislation and if we don’t build an environment that is robust enough to withstand what AI can do, it can be very challenging for leaders across the world.”

