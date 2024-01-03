Reg. 1 farmer chopped to death

Tommy Roberts, a 35-year-old farmer of Wanakai Village, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) was on New Year’s Day chopped to death.

The suspect has since been apprehended.

Police said at around 19:00hrs on the day in question, the victim and suspect were imbibing in the village when an argument arose between them.

Roberts was reportedly in the process of walking away when the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and started to chop the man about his body.

The victim attempted to run away but could not evade the attack; he collapsed a short distance away.

The matter was reported to the police and ranks from Mabaruma Police Station immediately responded.

They coordinated with members of the Wanakai Community Policing Group (CPG) and after a relentless search, managed to apprehend the suspect, who had fled the scene and was hiding in some thick vegetation within the village.

