Man shot dead, baby injured; 19-Y-O suspect wanted

A 19-year-old suspect is wanted in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man which occurred at around 20:00hrs on New Year’s Eve at Lot 10 Graham’s Hall, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Anthony Haynes, also known as “One Natty”, who was said to be a member of a gang.

Haynes resided at Graham’s Hall with his reputed wife and their two-month-old baby.

The man’s partner told police that on the day in question, she was in the kitchen while Haynes was in the living room, holding their baby, whilst conversing with the 19-year-old.

Sometime later, the woman said she heard Haynes telling the teenager to “stop playing with the gun.” Subsequently, however, a loud explosion was heard and the baby started to cry.

Upon checking, the woman saw Haynes motionless in a chair, with a gunshot wound to his chest and the baby in his arms.

The suspect, she said, was standing over him with a gun in his hand.

In a statement, police detailed that the suspect then took the dead man out of the house and onto the road at Crown Dam, Industry, ECD, where he covered him with a sheet and left him there.

Meanwhile, the baby had to seek medical attention for a wound to her right shoulder.

