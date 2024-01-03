Rahul Lildhar is new CEO of Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce

The Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Rahul Lildhar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With a distinguished career in Financial Management and Planning, Mr. Lildhar brings a wealth of expertise and leadership experience to the SGCC.

As a seasoned young professional, he would have consistently demonstrated exceptional vision, strategic acumen, and a passion for driving innovation.

Mr. Lildhar conveyed his enthusiasm to make a meaningful contribution to the economic progress of the Suriname-Guyana region upon assuming the position of CEO.

In a statement, the SGCC Board of Directors said it is confident that Mr. Lildhar will pivotally advance the chamber’s mission to strengthen economic ties and foster mutual prosperity within the Suriname-Guyana business community.

“I am honored to assume leadership of the Suriname Guyana Chamber of Commerce and am enthusiastic about the prospects of collaborating closely with our board members, partners, and stakeholders,” Mr Lildhar said.

“The SGCC Board is confident that Mr. Lildhar’s vision and knowledge will lead to unmatched opportunities that will take businesses in the Suriname-Guyana region to new heights. As we collectively embrace this new chapter, we anticipate not just growth but a flourishing era of collaboration, innovation, and shared success,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Chamber is encouraging interested companies operating in this region to “join us in this exciting venture as we work together to shape the future of commerce and prosperity.”

