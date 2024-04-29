Construction of first 100 young professional homes to begin soon at Palmyra

The government will be constructing the first 100 young professional homes at Palmyra in Region Six within two months.

The area is ready for the construction process to begin after many infrastructure upgrades were done to make it easier for workers and even heavy machinery to access.

Houses being built at Palmyra ─ both the single flat units and the two-storey ─ will look no different from those constructed at La Bonne Intention (LBI) along the East Coast of Demerara and Prospect and Providence on the East Bank of Demerara.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal told the Department of Public Information (DPI) Monday that the project is currently in the procurement phase and contractors are being engaged before construction begins.

Approximately $7.6 billion is being spent on infrastructural works at Palmyra.

In less than two years, more than $13.9 billion has been invested in Region Six for infrastructure development in new housing projects.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on the first 100 young professional homes at Silica City along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while the first 50 will be built soon at the Groenveldt housing area in Region Three.

Back in October 2023, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that 150 medical personnel would benefit from these houses which will be constructed at Plantation York on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Apart from the allocation of house lots, the construction of houses in various regions demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing sustainable and affordable housing solutions for its citizens.

Since taking office in August 2020, over 32,000 house lots have been distributed nationwide by the administration in line with its 50,000 allocation target by the year 2025. [DPI]

--- ---