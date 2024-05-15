Long Creek smash-up claims 6th victim

A sixth person has succumbed to his injuries following the horrific smash-up at Long Creek Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Monday which has already claimed the lives of five persons.

The sixth victim has been identified as 67-year-old Aubrey Ghanie, 67, of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

He reportedly died while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital earlier today.

The other victims are Uranie Hall, Rushell Leacock, Rayhum Leacock, Clinton Patterson, and Dwalon Farrel.

It was reported that the accident involved two motor cars – PAF 6785 owned and driven by Rayhum Leacock and PTT 8159 owned and driven by Dwalon Farell.

Police stated that PTT 8159 was heading to the mining town of Linden while the other vehicle was heading to Georgetown. Both were reportedly speeding.

However, as the vehicles were about to pass each other, Leacock lost control of his vehicle and collided with Farell.

As a result, both vehicles were extensively damaged and the occupants were severely injured.

They were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where Rayhum Leacock, Clinton Patterson, Uranie Hall, Rushell Leacock, and Dwalon Farrel were pronounced dead on arrival.

The other four occupants – Asha Granum, Aubery Gandi, Rashana Burberry, and Ashana Rammacingo were admitted to the hospital with severe injuries. They were later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital with their conditions listed as critical.

