Man stabbed to death during brawl at Bagostown bar

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division 4B are investigating an alleged murder which occurred yesterday, (April, 28th, 2024) at about 21:00hrs committed on Ricardo Bailey, age 38, a Labourer of Bagostown East Bank Demerara, at Andy’s Bar, Norton Street Bagostown by a 28-year-old, male also of Bagostown EBD.

Inquiries revealed that on the date and time mentioned, the 28-year-old, along with the deceased and other persons, were imbibing at the back of Andy’s shop when an argument erupted, which escalated into a fight.

While the deceased and suspected wrestled, it is alleged that the suspect drew a knife from his pants waist and stabbed the deceased multiple times, then made good his escape west along Norton Street.

The deceased was then escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by public-spirited citizens and was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The body was examined, and five stab wounds were seen (one to the left shoulder, left side abdomen, left hand, right side lower back, and right forearm).

The body of the deceased is presently at the Memorial Gardens mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect is still on the run.

Investigations are ongoing.

