Mother, 4 children homeless after fire destroys home

A single mother and her four children are now homeless after a fire destroyed their home at Yarrowkabra, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Ovina Braithwaite lived at the one-storey two-bedroom wooden structure with her children aged 13, 11, 8 and 5.

The fire erupted at around 18:00hrs last night whilst the children were making dinner.

Reports are that Braithwaite was taking a nap whilst the children were making something to eat on a kerosene stove.

However, the flames reportedly ignited a nearby curtain, causing the fire.

The woman and her children escaped the burning building but they were unable to save any of their belongings.

By the time the Fire Service arrived, the building was already destroyed.

Braithwaite, who was born with a disability, does not work; she uses her public assistance funds to care for herself and her family, including to send her children to school.

Neighbours would also assist the family from time to time.

Currently, a pensioner who lives alone in the village has offered shelter to the family.

Persons desirous of helping the woman and her children can contact a village leader on 683-2103.

