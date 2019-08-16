Rape accused gets six weeks for assaulting minibus conductor     

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday sentenced 40-year-old Adrian Brandt to six weeks imprisonment after he admitted to assaulting a minibus conductor, causing him actual bodily harm.

Brandt who is a route 47 minibus driver, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on July 29, 2019 at High Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted Eric Coats.

Police Prosecutor Traceyann Gittens in presenting short facts stated that on the day in question, Grant armed himself with a metal bar, confronted the virtual complainant and dealt him several lashes about the body.

The defendant was last year committed to stand trial at the High Court, after sufficient evidence was made out against him for raping a 14-year-old girl on October 7, 2018, at Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

On the other hand, 27-year-old Patrick Dundas who also appeared before Magistrate Daly was slapped with two counts of threatening behaviour and language against Brandt. Dundas pleaded guilty to one of the charges and not guilty to the other.

As such, Dundas was fined $10,000 on the first charge while he was released on $10,000 bail for the second. He is expected to make his next court appearance on September 9, 2019.