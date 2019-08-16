Trans Guyana Airways introduces new route to Europe

Trans Guyana Airways, in collaboration with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, has introduced a new route to the Amsterdam International Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands.

The flight will depart the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, Greater Georgetown for the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport in Suriname where passengers will connect with a KLM flight destined for Amsterdam.

“With an estimated travelling time of just 12 hours, and no US or Suriname visas required, you can save valuable time when travelling to Amsterdam with further connections to other parts of Europe and Asia,” Trans Guyana Airways stated.

Beginning September 1, 2019, Trans Guyana Airways will have two flights weekly (Sunday and Monday) departing Ogle at 14:00hrs.

Online bookings will soon be available at transguyana.net/.