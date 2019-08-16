4 arrested, questioned for armed robberies

Four men are now being grilled by the police, for their alleged involvement in several armed robberies committed in various villages in Corentyne, Berbice.

The four were arrested at Rose Hall and Lancaster Villages, Corentyne Berbice earlier today.

Commander of “B” Division (Berbice), Senior Superintendent, Paul Langevine, told Inews that the men were arrested during a cordon and search initiative that had been carefully planned and executed by ranks in the Division.

“We have been looking for them in relation to robberies committed recently, in those areas. We have arrested them for questioning because we got information that they might have been involved in those crimes…”

He further stated that after the crimes were committed, the Police would have received information about the suspects and as such, the exercise was conducted. Investigations are ongoing.