Virgin Atlantic expresses interest in Guyana

United Kingdom-based Virgin Atlantic Airways is the newest airline to express interest in expanding its service to Georgetown, Guyana.

This was revealed by Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson, who recently engaged top officials from the airline.

“They were on a Skype call to myself and Minister of Finance (Winston Jordan) on them coming here,” Minister Patterson told reporters yesterday.

“This was the Director of the airline [with oversight for] routes. He’s going into a meeting and he would like to know what is Guyana’s position, saying he would like to put Guyana on their route for 2020,” Minister Patterson added.

According to the Public Infrastructure Minister, there are two other major international airlines looking to expand their routes to Guyana.