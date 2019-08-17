Bids received for upgrade of zoo

Guyana’s lone Zoological Park, located within the Botanical Gardens on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, will soon be upgraded with bids in excess of $5 million already submitted to kickstart the project.

At the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday, three bids were received to the tune of $5 million, while another firm requested over $6 million to have the project completed.

This aspect of the job would see repairs being conducted to rehabilitate enclosures and exhibits for birds within the park.

The bids received were as follows: JPM’s General Construction, $6.2 million; Fiffe Building, $5.7 million; W Rasheed Service, $5.3 million and RP Construction Agency, $5.4 million. The engineer estimated the project to cost $5.4 million.

This project was retendered under the Department of Environment, Ministry of the Presidency after no bids were received on July 23, when the project first came up at the Tender Board.