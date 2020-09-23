President Ali attends funeral service of Haresh Singh

President Dr Irfaan Ali today attended the funeral service of 17-year-old Haresh Singh, who was brutally murdered on September 9 amid protests in West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The funeral service was held at the Persaud’s Funeral Home, New Amsterdam.

The Head-of-State expressed deepest condolences to the family members gathered.

Also in attendance was the Region Six Chairman, David Armogan and other regional officials.

Singh’s badly-chopped body was found in a backdam at Number Three Village, a short distance from his home.

The young man was a relative of one of the suspects who were initially in custody in relation to the murders of 19-year-old Joel and 16-year-old Isaiah Henry.

Singh had left his home at Number Three Village at around 08:30hrs, in the company of his uncles, to go the backdam to work. However, he returned home shortly after by himself, to take some water to the estate.

It was on his way back to the farm that he was murdered. Singh was riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Singh’s body was discovered in the backdam while the motorbike was burnt.

To date, no one has been arrested for the young man’s murder.

An autopsy found that Singh died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.