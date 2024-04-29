Update: Sister of survivor from Mahdia tragedy jumps from window during ‘mattress fire’ at PC

Though the fire at the President’s College dormitory was quickly extinguished before it escalated into a complete disaster, a terrified student, during the pandemonium, had jumped out of a window in a bid to save her life, resulting in her sustaining injuries about her body.

The student, an 11-year-old girl, is the sister of one of the survivors of last year’s fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory that claimed the lives of 20 children.

According to information reaching this publication, the child sustained serious injuries. She is currently receiving medical attention at a city hospital.

Her relatives from El Paso, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) are travelling to Georgetown to visit her.

INews had reported that a major disaster has been averted after a male student allegedly set fire to a mattress at the President’s College Dormitory located at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 05:00hrs today but prompt response from the house parent resulted in the blaze being quickly extinguished.

This publication understands that the level of destruction was at a minimum.

The school’s principal, when contacted, declined to comment. Fire Chief (acting) Gregory Wickham confirmed the incident occurred, but only shared that investigations are ongoing.

This incident has occurred as the one-year anniversary for the deadly Mahdia Secondary School Dorm fire approaches. That fire had occurred on the night of May 21, 2023.

