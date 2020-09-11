Haresh Singh died as a result of brain haemorrhage, blunt trauma to head, compression of neck

A postmortem examination performed on the body of 17-year-old Haresh Singh found that he died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.

The autopsy was performed today by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh at the Memorial Garden Funeral Home and Crematorium.

Singh’s body was on Wednesday morning in the backdam at Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) amid violent protests in the area.

Persons were protesting for justice for 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry, whose badly mutilated bodies were discovered on Sunday.

Singh had left his home at Number Three Village at around 08:30hrs, in the company of his uncles, to go the backdam to work. However, he returned home shortly after by himself, to take some water to the estate.

It was on his way back to the farm that he was murdered. Singh was riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Singh’s body was discovered in the backdam while the motorbike was burnt.

Singh is a relative of some of the persons who were arrested in relation to the murder of the Henry boys.