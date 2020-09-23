Diaspora and Remigration matters reintegrated into Foreign Ministry

The Government of Guyana has enhanced its plans of engaging and involving the diaspora to support its national development priorities.

In this regard, the Government has reintegrated diaspora and re-migration matters into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

A new Diaspora and Remigration Unit has been established and will allow for an enhanced, sustained, and coordinated engagement with all Guyanese abroad.

Further, the Unit will work towards fostering greater collaboration with the diaspora in the areas of trade and investment, philanthropy, tourism, youth engagement, attraction of skill and remigration, as well as streamlining the contributions and resources of the diaspora to effectively aid Guyana’s development agenda.

Recently, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, reiterated the Government’s commitment towards leveraging the skills and investment potential of the Diaspora.

The Government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) continue to collaborate on the finalisation of an Enhanced Diaspora Engagement Strategy & Plan of Action. Once concluded and approved, this Strategy and Plan of Action will align national development plans and strengthen Guyana’s pursuit of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Within this broader framework, there will also be a special emphasis on remigration.

The Government is focused on better harnessing the expertise, talent, and investment potential within the global Guyanese community.

For more information, please visit the Ministry’s website: www.minfor.gov.gy or visit the Diaspora and Remigration Unit on the ground floor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; email [email protected]; telephone number: +592 226- 1606-8 ext. 339/340.