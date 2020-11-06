Man gets bail for robbing Courts outlet in New Amsterdam

Sunildatt Persaud, 38, of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam was placed on $200,000 bail by Magistrate Renita Singh on a break-and-enter-and- larceny charge.

Persaud was not required to plead to the charge, particulars of which stated that on October 28, 2020 he broke and entered the Main and St. Ann Streets premises of Courts Guyana Inc in New Amsterdam and stole a 43-inch TCL flat-screen television, a PlayStation 4, and three smartphones.

The court heard that on the day in question, police, acting on information received, went to the premises of Courts Guyana Inc. and observed that the main access door had been broken.

As a result, the cops quickly searched the area, and observed a male walking through St. Ann Street with a big box in his hand. He was intercepted, a search was conducted and the stolen items were found in his possession.

He was immediately arrested and escorted to the Central Police Station, where the items were lodged.

The accused will make his next court appearance on November 25, 2020.