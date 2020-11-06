GTT provides 100% more bandwidth to e-Government

The Guyana Telephone Telegraph company (GTT) recently donated 100% more bandwidth to the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), with the intent of providing faster connectivity to students across Guyana.

The capacity of the fibre Internet connection provided by GTT to the e-Government agency was upgraded from 3GB to 6GB on October 31, 2020 at no additional cost to the agency.

GTT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Nedd explained the rationale behind the decision while lauding the e-Government agency for its efforts to keep students and teachers connected.

“Your effort to deliver broadband to schools across the country is commendable. Knowing that children have returned to school with an increased dependence on broadband, we thought it best to give this increase as we do our part to support your efforts and the ambitions of our future generation,” he said.

Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, who has responsibility for the telecommunications sector, commended GTT for its contribution to students across Guyana.

“Without a doubt, this is an excellent move towards building a brighter tomorrow for our children. On behalf of all students across Guyana, we thank GTT for increasing the capacity for faster Internet connectivity and look forward to your continued support,” Phillips related.

Head of the NDMA, Retired Lieutenant Commander Floyd Levi also praised GTT for the timely donation of increased bandwidth, noting it would go to the benefit of students accessing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hubs and schools with e-Government connectivity throughout the country.

“In these times, we are relying on technology a lot more – for work and learning. This increased bandwidth will assist in meeting the needs of students across Guyana to ensure continued learning for a bright future,” Levi noted.

E-Gov is a national initiative that connects 158 primary schools, 105 secondary schools, 241 ICT hubs and 33 tertiary institutes; GTT supports the efforts of e-Gov by assisting with connectivity.