Man fatally stabbed, another injured during argument at Balamani Backdam

A Brazilian national has been identified as the prime suspect in the murder and attempted murder of two men at Balamani Backdam, Cuyuni River in Region Seven which occurred on November 3.

Reports are that an Amerindian man who is yet to be identified along with a miner of Lethem, Region Nine, identified as Vivian Lacruz, were consuming alcohol at a shop at Balamani Backdam.

However, an argument erupted between them and the suspect, during which he [the suspect] pulled out a knife and dealt both men several stabs about their bodies. He then made good his escape.

The victims were subsequently taken to the Bartica Hospital by public-spirited citizens where the Amerindian man was pronounced dead while Lacruz was treated for his injuries and referred to the GPHC, where he remains a patient with wounds to his neck and hand.

Efforts are currently being made to arrest the suspect and investigations are ongoing.