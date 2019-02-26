Man gets 100 years for killing Montrose ‘granny’

Twenty-six-year-old Colin Allen was earlier today sentenced to 100 years imprisonment for the murder of Montrose, East Coast Demerara pensioner, Danrasie Ganesh. The sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh after a 12-member jury found him guilty of the heinous crime.

Allen, also called ‘Bonus’, formerly of Cemetery Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara was accused of murdering the 77-year-old woman on August 1, 2015 in her East Coast Demerara home.

The state was represented by Tuanna Harding, Abigail Gibbs, and Teriq Mohamed who argued that the woman also known as ‘Carmen’ lived alone alone at Lot 121 Montrose, East Coast Demerara and on the day in question, Allen invaded the property.

He reportedly entered that house though a window after which he attacked the woman.

During the trial, CCTV footage from Ganesh’s home was tendered into evidence. In the footage, a man was seen in the woman’s house hitting her on the head with a tyre wrench, kicking, and stomping her.

Allen later escaped but was apprehended three weeks later. According to a caution statement given by Allen to detectives, he was paid $700,000 to kill the elderly woman and steal documents pertaining to her property.

Following the verdict, Allen’s lawyer Rachael Bakker was reportedly left speechless while the convicted murderer maintained his innocence.

With respect to the 100 year sentence, Justice Singh initially gave 60 years to the accused for committing the crime but added another 10 for premeditation; 10 for excessive brutality; 10 for him accepting money to kill the woman and a further 10 years for being brutal to the woman who could have barely walked.