Cops granted bail for robbing Brazilian National

Two Police officers were on Tuesday arraigned with an armed robbery committed on a Brazilian National when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

21-year-old Sherwayne Spiers of Parika, East Bank Essequibo and 25-year-old Daniel Kellman od McKenzie Linden pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Police stated that on February 20, 2019, at the Takutu Bridge, Central Lethem, Region 9, they accused relieved Ronaldo Ferreira of cellphone and a small sum of Brazilian currency. At the time of the robbery, they were carrying weapons.

The duo was represented by Attorney-at-law, Jerome Khan who stated that both of his clients were stationed at Lethem Police Station and posted at the Takutu Bridge- an area he claimed is dangerous.

His clients, he told the court informed him that they conducted a search on the victim during which they found a quantity of narcotics in his possession.

On the other hand, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield state that on the day in question, the police ranks were issued with service weapons and were posted at the Lethem Municipal Compound but later left their post and went to the Takatu Bridge.

It was there that they allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and relieved him of the aforementioned items.

However, Ferreira subsequently reported the matter to the Lethem Police Station. Mansfield added that a search was conducted on the two ranks and the stolen items were found in their possession.

They were placed on $100,000 bail each and the matter will call again on March 5.