Police reform board given new strategic plan

Members of the newly formed Police Reform Change Board, on Monday, received the New Guyana Police Force Strategic Plan. This was done at an executive briefing which discussed the Police Reform Change Board and the New Guyana Police Force Strategic Plan, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

According to the agenda for the briefing, it was done to increase stakeholders’ awareness of certain key mechanisms aimed at enhancing the work of the security sector and improving citizens’ security. Citizens’ security remains a major concern not only in Guyana but throughout the Caribbean, and the implementation of this new plan is expected to boost the national capacity to tackle crime, violence and insecurity.

British Senior Security Sector Reform Advisor, Russell Combe handed over the plan to Deputy Chairman of the board, Commissioner of Police, Leslie James. The advisor expressed the United Kingdom’s (UK) commitment to helping to boost Guyana’s security sector, DPI reported.

“The United Kingdom is committed to supporting this process, to supporting Guyana, in the change management of the police and the areas that we’ll be looking at in the future where additional support is necessary,” Combe said.

In his feature remarks, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan highlighted the need to have the implementation of the project expedited to avoid it being lost away on desks.

The minister also referenced a recent report which spoke to managing the force’s finances and urged the use of newer budgeting models, such as priority budgeting.