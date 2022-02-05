Man arrested after 295g ganja found at his house

Following a tip-off, police in Regional Division #7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) went to the home of a 51-year-old man at Imbaimadai where they unearthed a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Reports are that a search was conducted at the suspect’s home during which the cannabis was discovered stashed in a 5-gallon bucket.

He was told of the offence committed, cautioned and he admitted to the ownership of the narcotics.

The man was subsequently arrested and escorted to the Imbaimadai Police Station, along with the suspected narcotics, which were weighed and amounted to 294.8 grams.

He remains in custody pending charge.