NWD man remanded for murder of miner

A North-West District (NWD) man was on Friday remanded to prison for the murder of a miner last Sunday.

Ovid Williams, a 33-year-old miner of Moruca Village, NWD, appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert where the charge of murder contrary to common law was read to him.

He is being accused of killing 42-year-old Brian Melville, a miner of lot 105 Second St, Craig Village, East Bank Demerara, on January 30 at Balamani Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Williams was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The matter will be called again on February 28.